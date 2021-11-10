Travel insurance is another consideration. If you’re on the road for several months, you’ll probably need an annual policy. You can buy insurance through a company such as Allianz Travel or Travel Guard or an annual health insurance policy through GeoBlue. But bear in mind that there are important coverage restrictions on these policies that may limit their effectiveness. For example, some policies limit any trip taken during a calendar year to 45 days, meaning you can’t stay on the road for an entire year and expect to be covered.