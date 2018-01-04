If your head has been ostrich-deep in your suitcase over the past few days, we suggest you drop the jeweled flip-flops for your upcoming trip and take a look out the window. The East Coast has transformed into a snow cone machine on the fritz.

The winter storm that started in the Carolinas is swooping north, unleashing strong winds, heaps of snow and freezing temperatures on the little people below. In response to the dangerous weather, airlines are halting flights. According to FlightAware.com statistics from Thursday afternoon (the data seemingly changes by the minute), travelers moving around the country have experienced more than 2,130 delays and 4,030 cancellations. New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport has had the most disruptions, with 79 percent of departing flights canceled. Boston Logan and New York’s LaGuardia have also put the kibosh on three-quarters of flights. Of the three Washington-area airports, the storm, which has been called a “bomb cyclone,” has toyed with BWI Marshall the most: 60 cancellations and delays each. United and American logged the highest volume of cancellations — 562 and 547, respectively.

Friday’s projections are better, but don’t slip into your neck pillow just yet. FlightAware has tracked 629 cancellations as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday. American, with 108 cancellations, and LaGuardia, with 113, hold the unfortunate top spot. Craving some good news? Consider yourself lucky if you are flying Alaska Airlines, which has only one cancellation.

To assist passengers with immediate travel plans, airlines have relaxed their rules, eliminating change and cancellation fees and differences in fares. American, for one, will waive the change fee on tickets to nearly 20 Northeast destinations (Boston, Portland and Montreal, among them) booked by Tuesday for travel through Saturday. Passengers may switch their dates to travel through Jan. 9. However, they must keep the same itinerary and seat category or, in the latter case, pay the increase in fare. United has implemented a similar policy: Anyone holding a ticket to one of 14 Northeast airports for travel through Friday can rebook without penalty for travel on or before Jan. 8. For Mid-Atlantic airports, including Reagan National and Washington Dulles, passengers supposed to fly Thursday can change their departure date to no later than Jan. 7. JetBlue travelers with flights leaving Thursday or Friday to any of 15 Northeast cities can reschedule for travel through Jan. 11. Southwest, which doesn’t charge a change fee, is allowing passengers with plans to fly Thursday or Friday to nine cities to rebook in the same seat category or travel standby within 14 days of their original departure date.

On the ground, Amtrak has altered its rail schedule on select routes. It has reduced Acela Express, Northeast Regional and Downeaster service between New York and Boston and canceled Northeast Regional service between Washington and Newport News/Norfolk; the Auto Train between Lorton, Va., and Sanford, Fla.; and Silver Meteor service between New York and Miami. The New York-to-Miami Silver Star train will only travel within Florida; the Palmetto, which chugs between New York and Savannah, Ga., will confine itself to tracks north of Washington. Amtrak will place dislocated passengers on trains with similar departure times or different days.

