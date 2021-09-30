Riding a bike to the top of Independence Pass is a slog. The climb begins at about 8,000 feet in elevation on a steep, narrow road that offers very little rest over 18 miles. It tops out at 12,095 feet, for approximately 4,000 feet of climbing. And yet, riding this unforgiving climb is a life list accomplishment for many. That’s because there are few roads that pass by such rugged and gorgeous scenery while pushing you to new athletic heights. Riders pass mining ghost towns and climb above a valley that was once populated by wild game and summering Native American tribes. However, riding Independence Pass is not all beauty, nostalgia and athletic challenges. There is often traffic from both directions, the road often lacks a shoulder, it narrows in sections down to a single lane and has variable conditions and steep drop-offs. Add in Colorado’s unpredictable weather — it could snow in July at the top of the pass — and it’s essential that riders prepare for every eventuality. Bring plenty of layers, food and water, and be prepared to turn around if storms roll in. The road from Aspen to Independence Pass is open for cyclists from Memorial Day weekend to around Nov. 1, depending on the weather.