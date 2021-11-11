To get started, aspiring backcountry users should ski at an intermediate level or higher. They also need specialized gear and a thorough understanding of avalanche hazards and how to navigate them. Many avalanche educators, forecasters and mountain guides suggest that skiers and snowboarders who are interested in the backcountry test the waters by going on a guided ski tour before buying all the gear and investing time and money in avalanche education. Not only will a guide plan a day that’s suitable for your ability, but that person will also teach you how to use the gear, keep you safe and answer your questions.