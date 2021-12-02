Thanks to my leisurely pace and the early nightfall, I had to abandon my hopes of completing the ride in a weekend (fortunately the Mauerweg stays within easy reach of Berlin’s excellent transit network, and I was able to take the subway home), and instead finish the last 20 miles on a third day. Approaching the end of the ride, I finally left nature behind for a rapid-fire parade through some of Berlin’s most famous spots. The first is Bösebrücke, where the wall was first breached. Robert Ide, then 14 and now an editor for the daily Tagesspiegel and manager of a community garden that once abutted the wall, was one of more than 20,000 jubilant people who streamed to the west on Nov. 9, 1989, and threw a wild, spontaneous party. He remembers it as the best night of his life.