Our readers share tales of their ramblings around the world.

Who: Eileen McCreight (the author) of Springfield, Va., and Cherie Gero of Hemet, Calif.

Where, when, why: We traveled to Olympic National Park in Washington from Aug. 14-20. My childhood friend from Bucks County, Pa., loves the outdoors and so do I — it just so happens that our husbands hate camping. So, as national park collectors, we pick a park to visit every few years.

A raven takes in the view of the mountains at Olympic National Park in Washington state. (Eileen McCreight)

Cher drove to Portland from California and I flew in from Virginia. We packed a tent and camping gear in her van. It was very affordable, especially with our senior passes! Entrance fees and campsites were either free or half price. Aside from airfare, gas was probably the most expensive part of the trip.

Highlights and high points: Hurricane Ridge — up a winding, 17-mile road — afforded a great view at 5,242 feet of dynamic Mount Olympus, which was still snow-covered in late-August. Marmots, found in the wild only in this part of the United States, greeted us on a hike through wildflowers and winding paths. Mora Campground, miles down the road on the coast, featured huge piles of driftwood. Nights were cool, with stars visible from horizon to horizon. Further down the park was the Hoh Rain Forest, which gets up to 170 inches of precipitation every year, according to the National Park Service. The greenery and the extraordinary size of the Douglas fir, hemlock and Sitka spruce trees reminded us of the Forbidden Forest in the “Harry Potter” series.

Cultural connection or disconnect: Cher and I have been camping all our lives and the lessons park rangers taught us are still being taught today. Unfortunately, they will have to be repeated forever — “Don’t feed the wildlife” seems to fall on deaf ears. Up on Hurricane Ridge, habituated deer freely roamed the highway looking for handouts. Birds in the Hoh Rain Forest brazenly swooped in on our table, looking for crumbs. And, of course, bears when accustomed to humans are very difficult to resettle. Sadly, “a fed bear is a dead bear,” as the rangers say.

Biggest laugh or cry: Before heading to our campsite, we pulled into the parking lot of what I thought was a mom-and-pop store looking for food provisions for the night. Upon entering the Smokehouse, I realized it wasn’t an ordinary grocery but rather a smokehouse of another variety. Cher, being from California, was bored by the whole thing, but we had a good laugh about the legal cannabis operation that would have made a Wharton business school graduate proud. The very hospitable sales person did his best to persuade us that this addition to our stock would be memorable!

How unexpected: We expected to meet mainly folks from Washington, Oregon and California, but around every bend was a new person with a different story — the German hikers we met while soaking in the Sol Duc Hot Springs (our only bath for the week); the Israeli biking down the coast; the 65-year-old guy from North Carolina going cross-country with his dog on his motorcycle; the Asian families on vacation with their children and parents. It was a melting pot of people all enjoying the outdoors.

Favorite memento or memory: In this day of technology, it is difficult to make the decision to unplug. That decision was mostly made for us, as the park has spotty cellphone service and no WiFi. We checked in with our spouses when possible to tell them we weren’t bear food, but mainly went offline and incommunicado, which was refreshing and freeing.

Cher and I have already planned our unplugged vacation for next year — Pinnacles, the newest national park, in the mountains of central California. Fingers crossed they never get the Internet up and running!

To tell us about your own trip, go to washingtonpost.com/travel and fill out the What a Trip form with your fondest memories, finest moments and favorite photos.

More from Travel:

Enchantment under the sea — with whales — in Tahiti

Family history comes alive in Finland

Honeymooning in Middle Earth: Leaving current events behind to explore New Zealand