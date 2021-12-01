Another consideration with travel insurance is coverage of preexisting medical conditions. Often, travel insurance companies look back at your medical records for 90 days to see if you have specific preexisting conditions. This is a common travel insurance “gotcha.” If you’ve had a condition in the past three months, you may not be covered for it if you have to file a claim later. (You can get coverage for preexisting conditions under some plans if you buy the policy within a week or so of making your initial trip deposit.)