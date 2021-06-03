Since taking over the kitchen at the country inn three years ago, the classically trained Belgian chef has been pushing for the accolade by putting out exquisitely elegant, modern-minded French-Belgian tasting menus that revel in the ingredients of the moment. Some come from the inn’s 265-acre estate, home to a large garden and 11 beehives; lamb, squab, and beef are raised on nearby farms in the Shenandoah Valley; and cheeses are sourced from Locksley Farmstead Cheese Co. on the southern edge of Loudoun County. Meals can be accompanied by selections from the epic wine cellar overseen by sommelier Stephen Elhafdi and fresh artisan breads from baker Jean Baptiste Lawson. It all adds up to an indulgent dining experience that aims to transport diners to heavenly heights — and, perhaps, the chef, too.