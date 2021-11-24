Included in its pages were essays by Cahill about horseback riding in the Gobi Desert (“Our Mongolian companions, raised in the saddle, simply stood up in their stirrups on legs made of spring steel and pneumatic shock absorbers.”); going for a dip at the North Pole (“It was August 8, and the temperature stood at about 36 degrees Fahrenheit, as warm as it was ever going to be here at the geographic North Pole. So sure, several of us agreed, why not take a brief, refreshing dip in the Arctic Ocean. The massive icebreaker that brought us here had formed a nice swimming hole in its wake.”); and eating sauteed sago beetle (“They were unlike anything I’d ever eaten before, and the closest I can come to describing the taste is to say creamy snail.”).