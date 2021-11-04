Thubron spent the early days of the pandemic polishing a manuscript for his new book, “The Amur River: Between Russia and China,” a tale that takes readers to remote parts of Asia. Fellow Londoner Robert Martineau, who walked 1,000 miles through West Africa for his book “Waypoints: A Journey on Foot,” compared the conditions of pandemic writing to a period he once spent in a mountain monastery. “I found it quite easy to focus,” he noted, wryly, in an email.
Readers reap the fruits of those long months at home, as this difficult time has delivered an abundance of excellent travel books. They’re an invitation to join authors for trips that include grand train journeys and visits to the Peruvian jungle and the sandy Chinese steppe. Here are the best travel books of the year so far.
"The Amur River: Between Russia and China," by Colin Thubron
Cobbling together a rugged journey by land and river, Thubron found adventure in his 80th year while following the Amur River for about 3,000 miles through Mongolia, Russia and China. His evocative book about the journey sweeps readers into a landscape that Thubron — a meticulous researcher — enriches with history and his own decades of voyaging through the region.
Early in the trip, Thubron fractured an ankle and two ribs while jolting on horseback through Mongolian marshland. With characteristic stoicism, the author forged onward, hobbling through injury and copious red tape toward Nikolaevsk-na-Amure, the rough Russian outpost where the Amur River pours into the Sea of Okhotsk.
"Winter Pasture: One Woman's Journey with China's Kazakh Herders," by Li Juan, translated by Jack Hargreaves and Yan Yan
When Chinese writer Li Juan joined a family of Kazakh herders for a frigid journey to the winter pasture where their animals graze, she found them poised on the cusp of change. The government had recently decreed an end to their ancestral transhumance, offering permanent settlements and farmland in its stead.
For a final year, though, the family traveled with camels, sheep, cows and horses through “towering waves of immaculate golden sand dunes,” with Li to chronicle their life of almost unbelievable strenuousness.
Temperatures plummeted as Li and her herder hosts tried to stay warm in a hand-dug underground bunker. They are poised between tradition and the magnetism of modern Chinese life; one family member, a 19-year-old girl, dreamed of going away to college. While the English-language translation was released this year, the 2012 book became a multiyear bestseller in China, earning the People’s Literature Prize.
"Waypoints: A Journey on Foot," by Robert Martineau
Languishing in a dreary job at a London law office, 27-year-old Robert Martineau dreamed of an adventure to banish his boredom and malaise. Sound familiar? Unlike most burned-out desk workers, Martineau quit his job to follow a 1,000-mile walking route through Ghana, Togo and Benin that took him into hardscrabble suburbs and desert communities.
If you’re prone to pensive walks, you might recognize the book’s ambling rhythm. Martineau stitches philosophy into scenes on the trail, where he encounters challenging conditions, loses his way and receives great kindness from the people he meets. He’s fine and thoughtful company for the journey, sensitive to the fraught history of Europeans who have used Africa and Africans as a backdrop for their exploits.
"Bicycling With Butterflies: My 10,201-Mile Journey Following the Monarch Migration," by Sara Dykman
If monarch butterflies earned frequent-flier miles, they’d be rolling in perks. Delicate orange wings loft them thousands of miles each year on an extraordinary two-way migratory route. In the early spring of 2017, Sara Dykman followed the butterflies’ journey by bicycle, an arduous trip that begins and ends in the winter monarch sanctuary at El Rosario, Mexico. She sleeps in a tent and documents run-ins with authorities.
Along the way, Dykman, an outdoor educator and amphibian researcher, details the many threats imperiling monarch populations, including climate change and habitat loss. Full of wonder at the natural world — and outrage at humans’ disregard of it — Dykman’s writing blends exploration and science.
"Minarets in the Mountains: A Journey into Muslim Europe," by Tharik Hussain
Bangladesh-born British writer Tharik Hussain grew up facing racist taunts while living in London’s East End, hearing from politicians that “Muslim” always meant “foreigner.” But when Hussain took a family trip to northern Bulgaria, he was startled to find historic and thriving Muslim villages: Turban-shaped tombstones and whitewashed mosques signaled the region’s rich religious traditions.
Bulgarians he met “were not the result of immigration nor were they converts to Islam,” Hussain wrote. “They were Muslims whose identity had been forged in and of Europe.” Inspired to explore the European history of Islam, Hussain undertook journeys through Muslim Europe from Sarajevo to the Adriatic Sea, and his account of them draws readers into fascinating encounters.
"Islands of Abandonment: Nature Rebounding in the Post-Human Landscape," by Cal Flyn
Early in the pandemic, images of wildlife wandering cities flew across social media, shared on the wistful premise that a few weeks of shutdowns might unravel our devastating environmental effect. If only.
In travels to places humans left behind in the wake of war and disaster, the Scottish writer Cal Flyn found both lasting damage and surprising resilience, which she documents in lyrical prose.
Wild sheep graze the United Nations-monitored buffer zone in Cyprus, legacy of the 1974 invasion by Turkey; homes in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone have dissolved into forest. With a traveler’s keen sense of place, Flyn saw beauty amid devastation. “This should be a book of darkness,” she wrote. “. . .In fact, it is a story of redemption.”
"Epic Train Journeys: The Inside Track to the World's Greatest Rail Routes," by Monisha Rajesh
Trains bridge the gap between nostalgia and futurism, romancing travelers’ imaginations even while speeding them over high-tech tracks. You won’t find a better companion for an armchair train trip than British author Monisha Rajesh, who has made a career of writing about journeys by rail, including the award-winning 2019 book “Around the World in 80 Trains: A 45,000-Mile Adventure.”
Her latest, available in the United States on Nov. 16, is a coffee-table volume with gorgeous images that might inspire readers to plan their own. Join the commuter crowd on a high-speed train linking Beijing and Shanghai, or put on your dancing shoes to board the Jazz Night Express, an all-night party on rails that swings its way from Rotterdam to Berlin.
"The Gold Machine: In the Tracks of the Mule Dancers," by Iain Sinclair
When Welsh writer Iain Sinclair set out for the Peruvian Amazon with his daughter in 2019, the pair were retracing a journey his great-grandfather, a traveling planter and writer, described in an 1895 book. The father-daughter trip soon becomes a springboard for musings on the brutalities of colonialism, including crimes committed under the guise of botany, exploration and religion.
Sinclair’s discursive, intensely literate prose knits together time and place, drawing parallels between stolen Indigenous land and the Highland Clearances that left his own Scottish forebears dispossessed. The 19th-century Sinclair wrote of finding the Peruvian landscape a “great garden,” with soil rich enough to sustain the world. “What rapacious innocence!” the modern Sinclair responds, reminding readers of the violence inherent to such dreams.
Smith is a writer based in Vermont. Her website is jenrosesmith.com. Find her on Twitter and Instagram: @jenrosesmithvt.