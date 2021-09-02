When it comes to museum-going, Lawrence seems to confess to a kind of weary inattention, which I often share. And he has absolutely no patience for the National Archaeological Museum of Florence, which features Etruscan and other antiquities dislocated from their place of origin. Although he acknowledges that the museum is “vastly instructive if you want object-lessons about Etruscans,” he then rhetorically asks: “But who wants object-lessons about vanished races? What one wants is a contact. The Etruscans aren’t a theory or a thesis. If they are anything, they are an experience.”