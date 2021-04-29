In “Torched,” Michael Paterniti documents a summer wildfire-fighting campaign in Idaho, penning a lead that makes me wonder why I even bother: “Out of Louisiana frog swamp and Kentucky canebreak, Kansas cheatgrass and Dakota badland, they appear on the bright cusp of summer, marked like exotic birds in their Forest Service pickle suits or pressed fire shirts. Men and women, flying west, flushed out by lightning.” And it gets better. Over the next few months, “these men and women — the ones known as helitacs and hotshots and the elite firefighting crews called smoke jumpers — will hump thousands of backcountry miles, dig fire lines until their backs are wrecked, and push through so many days of fatigue that the snake-hiss and flicker of flame will seem like a fever dream.”