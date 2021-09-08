Many insurance underwriters have modified their policies to cover an event such as testing positive for the coronavirus while traveling and being required to isolate. For example, Travelex recently announced that it would treat the coronavirus like any other illness. This means that if you, a traveling companion, family member or business partner become ill before or during your trip, you may be eligible for trip cancellation, trip interruption, emergency medical or medical evacuation compensation. Travelex also increased the trip delay coverage limit from $750 to $2,000 on its popular Travel Select policy.