In the early 1990s, trail advocates began to eye a pair of old rail beds in Idaho. The first was a 15-mile stretch of right of way over St. Paul Pass on the Montana-Idaho border. The Milwaukee Road was one of three transcontinental rail lines to cross the northern tier of the country, but it was constructed about 25 years after its competitors and struggled to attract freight. What it lacked in freight traffic, though, it gained in scenery, which it used to lure passengers aboard its trains, including the most famous, the Olympian Hiawatha. The passenger train stopped running in 1961, and the rail line was abandoned 20 years later. Parts of the railroad were acquired by the U.S. Forest Service, which opened the section between Taft Tunnel and Pearson as the Route of the Hiawatha in 1992.