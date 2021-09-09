The Linn Cove Viaduct — an S-shaped elevated roadway that hugs the side of Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina — was one of the last sections of the parkway to be completed. The 1,243-foot-long viaduct was delayed for 20 years while officials struggled with how to build a road at 4,100 feet without damaging the environment. The structure is now designated as a National Civil Engineering Landmark. To reach the viaduct, which is best photographed in the morning, park in the lot at Milepost 303.9, then follow the trail that parallels the outer edge of the guardrail to the start of the viaduct. For an elevated view, cross the road and climb the large rock, where photographers will probably be gathered.