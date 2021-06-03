Climate change may have brought the bay into being, but now human-caused climate change endangers it — in both the short and long terms. Efforts are on to mitigate the effects of rising water on islands in the bay and the cities and towns along it. But it’s difficult to envision what climate change means for the future. Will the entire coastal plain, together with its fall-line cities, inevitably be flooded? With the equally low-lying Delmarva Peninsula underwater, will the Chesapeake Bay itself cease to exist, subsumed by the Atlantic? Will the ocean reach the mountains? With or without us, the Mid-Atlantic’s suspenseful geological narrative will continue.