HONOLULU — Authorities say searchers have found the body of a man believed to be a hiker who went missing on a remote trail on Hawaii’s island of Maui 10 days ago.

Maui Police Department spokesman Lt. Gregg Okamoto in a statement Wednesday said that the body was found about 400 feet (121 meters) below a steep ridge in an area only accessible by helicopter.

Rescuers had to be lowered in to retrieve the body thought to be that of 35-year-old Noah Mina, who went missing on May 20. An autopsy will be performed to identify the body.

The body was found days after rescuers found a Hawaii hiker who was missing for two weeks in another part of Maui.

Amanda Eller survived by eating plants and drinking stream water.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.