Indonesia investigators say Boeing’s design of a key flight-control system contributed to the crash of a Lion Air Max last October. Another Max crashed in Ethiopia in March, and other Max jets were grounded.

“Both of these accidents were entirely preventable,” said Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

In his prepared remarks , Muilenburg said the company knows it made mistakes and got some things wrong. He vowed to make the plane safe.

Boeing is fixing flight-control software and hopes to win Federal Aviation Administration approval by year end to return the plane to flight. The FAA is also coming under scrutiny for relying on Boeing employees to perform some certification tests and inspections. It’s an approach FAA has followed for many years.

“We need to know if Boeing and the FAA rushed to certify the Max,” Wicker said.

