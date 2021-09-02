Larmor-Plage is a seaside town of about 8,000 approximately four miles outside the larger city of Lorient, population roughly 50,000. It’s almost completely skipped by guidebooks and has little tourist infrastructure other than places that rent windsurfers and small sailboats, a decent number of cafes and restaurants, and a few hotels. This part of Brittany isn’t remote, but it lacks the dash of cities such as St.-Malo, Rennes and Dinan, a small but hiply historic place that took up the majority of my single guidebook’s entry on Brittany. Both Larmor-Plage and Lorient were almost destroyed by bombings during World War II, so the architecture in these towns is less than 80 years old. This suited me fine. The problem with staying in postcard-perfect towns in Brittany is that they attract other tourists, which leads to tourist infrastructure, which leads to parking difficulties and the feeling that you are just another wallet. Far better — to my mind, at least — to lodge yourself somewhere off the tourist trail and do day visits to the quaint places.