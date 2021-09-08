For the most part, the Broadway experience has changed little. Theatergoers can buy tickets online or at the box office. Everyone streams in through the same entrance and must stop at the first set of ushers, who will scan tickets and check proof of vaccination and IDs. Another group of ushers posted inside the theater will help with seating and hand out programs. In the pre-show announcement, a staff member will remind guests to turn off their cellphones and wear their masks. During intermission, guests can lower their face coverings to drink and eat their purchases from the concession stands. After the show, some people will disappear into the night, while others will congregate under the marquee sign to critique the show or linger over the evening.