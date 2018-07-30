Yosemite National Park in California closed the southern area due to smoke caused by the Ferguson Fire and firefightiing operations. The park hopes to reopen on Friday afternoon. (Noah Berger/AP)

Since July 13, the Ferguson Fire has burned more than 56,000 acres in California’s Sierra National Forest. Yosemite National Park, a neighbor, has avoided the flames, but not the smoke — or the closures. Much of the park has been closed since last week, although officials hope to reopen those sites on Friday.

As of Monday afternoon, there had been “no impact to the features of the valley,” said Scott Gediman, a Yosemite park ranger. “The impact is the smoke.”

In response to the dangerous conditions and ongoing firefighting operations, officials closed Yosemite Valley on July 25, but hope to welcome visitors back to the area on Friday at 4 p.m. The affected sites include the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, which recently reopened after a three-year renovation; Wawona Road (or Highway 41) from the South Entrance to Tunnel View; and Glacier Point Road, which leads to Glacier Point, an overlook with sweeping views of the valley, Half Dome and High Sierra.

All of the campsites, lodges and concessions in the valley also temporarily shuttered, such as the Bridalveil Creek and Wawona campgrounds, the Majestic Yosemite Hotel, Yosemite Valley Lodge and Half Dome Village. Visitors with campground reservations received refunds. The chance of rebooking this summer is slim: The campsites are sold out through October. The lodges, which still have availability this summer, offered guests a refund or credit for a future stay.

The latest: Some residents stay behind to fight flames

Hotels and restaurants in such gateway communities as Oakhurst, Mariposa and Sonora are open and hosting visitors as well as park personnel. The Yosemite Southgate Hotel and Suites, which sits 14 miles from the south entrance, listed a number of park closures but added: “We are OPEN for business.”

Yosemite-bound vacationers don’t have to abandon their trip. They just need to head north instead of south, to the 30 percent of the park that remains open. Visitors can drive Tioga Road (or Highway 120), which cuts east-west through the park, and explore Tuolumne Meadows, which reaches an elevation of 8,600 feet; the Tuolumne Grove of Giant Sequoias, home of two dozen mature sequoias; and the Hetch Hetchy Valley, a hiking haven featuring the O’Shaughnessy Dam and Wapama Falls. For accommodations, Tuolumne Meadows Lodge, White Wolf Lodge and the High Sierra Camps are keeping the bedroom lights on.

Gediman said the park has been experiencing the thickest wafts of smoke from noon to 6 p.m, with mornings and evenings clearing. For Tuesday, the Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program, which monitors smoke levels created by wildfires, designated more than half of a dozen areas as red or “unhealthy,” including Yosemite Valley, Oakhurst and Hodgdon Meadow. It identified two — Wawona and El Portal — as purple, or “very unhealthy.”

On Monday, firefighters had contained about 30 percent of the fire, and weather conditions were in their favor. Gediman remains hopeful that Yosemite can still salvage the summer.

“Once the park reopens,” he said, “we still have a good portion of the visitors’ season ahead of us.”

