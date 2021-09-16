We shouldn’t have worried. In a city where winters are lengthy and brutal, pleasant weather is even more appreciated. All of Quebec wanted to be outdoors, too. We filled the week — five days in Montreal and two in Quebec City — with walks. We walked through the historic Old Port and the Montreal Botanical Garden, which has impressive displays of plants important to the country’s First Nations population and a display of boreal foliage from around the world. We walked up Mont-Royal, huffing and puffing our way up the steep stairs until we got to the top of the mountain, with its panoramic view of the skyline (and a well-positioned ice cream stand). We walked through Mile End and the Plateau, Montreal’s historic Jewish neighborhood, for a captivating tour of the area’s history, led by a guide from the Museum of Jewish Montreal.