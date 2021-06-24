Hotel doors were taped off after cleaning to assure guests that no one had been inside since, and seats at table games were reduced. “Pre-covid, you could probably snuggle 12 to 14 people at a big craps table. Now it’s eight to 10.” At the roulette table, only four could play, and people were not allowed to stand while drinking. “Holding a drink, standing behind someone playing, and talking to your mate while waiting for a game: That socializing aspect has been what’s limited,” Lupo says. He notes that at one point, New Jersey had the highest per capita rate of covid-19 transmission and appreciates the governor’s stringent stance. “We rebounded faster because of the measures we took. . . . People wanted to come to the Jersey Shore and enjoy themselves. You have one opportunity to make the customer feel safe.”