Hearst, the renowned publishing family, maintains a presence in the area, mainly for the famed Hearst Castle, which was closed because of the pandemic. Fortunately, the tasting room of the Hearst Ranch Winery in San Simeon was open. We were led to seats out back overlooking San Simeon Bay, where the scenery and ocean soundtrack were sublime. Damon Miele, the manager, approached us with a unique arched-iron carrier holding glasses of wine from the Proprietor’s Reserve tasting. Miele’s wine descriptions were lively; his enthusiasm for wine was so contagious (and the wines were so good) that I ordered several bottles to be shipped home.