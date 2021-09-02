Daily housekeeping was once a given. You returned from lounging on the beach or tootling around the city to find your trash cans emptied, your towels folded and your shoes lined up like idling Rockettes. No longer. Since the onset of the pandemic, hotels of all sizes and price points have been scaling back this service to every few nights and allowing guests to determine the frequency of attention. For example, the We Care Clean program, which Best Western Hotels & Resorts unveiled last spring, states: “For guest and employee safety and well-being, daily housekeeping service is by request.” David Kong, the company’s chief executive, said the check-in staff will explain the policy, and a manager’s welcome letter left in each room reiterates the message. “If they want the room made up,” he said, “they can call or text the front desk.” Or wait for the third night of their stay.