Those seeking quietude — like we were — should stay away from the main drag. Driving onto Chincoteague, Maddox Boulevard unfurls across the island’s midsection. This strip is overpopulated with tourist traps, such as mini-golf courses, scooter rental spots, souvenir shops and eateries. Ignore your GPS and explore the side streets, which will help you circumvent traffic and the gaudy clamor. You’ll find that, no matter where you go, people drive slowly, often below the already low speed limit of 25 mph. Don’t try to pass unless someone pulls over to let you by. Remember: You’re on island time. And where do you have to be that you must drive so quickly, anyway?