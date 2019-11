Chinese embassy official Minister Xu Xueyuan and government officials held a reception in Salt Lake City on Friday to thank everyone who responded to the crash.

Authorities say Utah Highway Patrol officers, health professionals and teachers fluent in Chinese helped in the aftermath.

Xu says everyone involved had the “highest respect and most sincere appreciation” of the Chinese government.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

