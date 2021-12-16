Night fell early, as if on cue, at 4:30 p.m. Suddenly the lights blazed and Strasbourg was illuminated so brightly it seemed like daytime. The cathedral bells began to toll simultaneously, resounding across the ville, and we had to stop in our tracks. In the Carré d’Or, a district in the historic city center, we spied dozens of iPhones poised in the air to capture the scene. The shopkeepers famously go all out with their decor, the half-timbered houses festooned with stuffed animals, evergreens and frosted branches beneath strands of lights that run the length of the street. Strasbourg is said to be the most illuminated city in Europe during the period of Advent, and it was by the river that we were bowled over: luminous stars strung in the trees as far as we could see.