For the first time all day, I’m glad I skipped the top 11 miles. My right hand is cramping badly from terror braking, and I’m as mentally spent as if I had driven all night. The good news, I guess, is that we’ve descended enough to feel the baking heat of the desert, and from a broad plateau where we’ve paused, we can see the toylike houses and vineyards of Palisade below. Unfortunately, this is the start of what many consider the hardest part of the ride — five miles of ribbon-thin trail pasted onto the vast, cliffy, scree-littered slope of the mesa.