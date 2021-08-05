Prescription drug prices, marijuana dispensaries and the opioid crisis keep the pharmaceutical industry in today’s spotlight, but in the 18th-century United States, there wasn’t much regulation at all. After a six-month apprenticeship, pharmacists could mix and dole out compounds as they wished until 1804, when Louisiana Gov. William Claiborne enacted legislation requiring pharmacists to be licensed. New Orleans’s own Louis J. Dufilho Jr. was the country’s first licensed pharmacist, and his apothecary and residence is now the New Orleans Pharmacy Museum. A walk into the building “is like stepping back into the 19th-century Vieux Carré,” executive director Elizabeth Sherman wrote in an email.