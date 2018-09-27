SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco transit officials say crews began work to shore up two cracked beams that shuttered a new $2 billion terminal.
The Transbay Joint Powers Authority said Thursday that crews removed ceiling panels and light fixtures at the Salesforce Transit Center ahead of installing a system to support the beams that could begin this weekend.
The authority, which operates the transit center, closed the center Tuesday evening.
Workers that morning had discovered a crack 2½ feet (less than 1 meter) long and 4 inches (10 centimeters) deep on a steel beam holding up the transit center’s rooftop park.
They found a smaller crack on a parallel beam later that day.
The beams need to be braced before the transit center can reopen. The support system is being designed.
