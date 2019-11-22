Tom Mooers, head of the group that is suing Squaw Valley and its Denver-based owner, Alterra Mountain Co., says it would take nearly 11 hours to evacuate via the single access road during a wildfire.

The group has appealed a court ruling that upheld approval of the project by Placer County, which concluded any potential harm could be offset.

Lawyers for Squaw Valley say 2.9 hours currently is needed to evacuate and that could grow to 5 to 6.5 hours under most scenarios.

