Authorities say “premeditated arson attacks” on Wednesday burnt around 70 hectares (173 acres) of dense pine forest in the area.
Police believe the fires may have been set by local residents who fear that declaring the area a national park will reduce property values and prevent land development.
Anastasiades said any development “can and must” be in step with efforts to safeguard the peninsula’s environmental value.
