We woke in the blue light of dawn, the air bruised and sodden. Dante’s journey through Hell had been a downward plunge, but Paradise could only be reached by ascending the slopes of Purgatory. As the road rose, I bent to meet the earth, my head almost touching the ground before me. With my own Beatrice ahead of me as always, I began to play mental games to urge myself on. Walk to that tree, then you can rest. Get to that bend, and you can sit down. The fog and cool of the morning had burned away, and the sun was caught by the tops of the cypress trees, which were stuck like arrowheads into the mountainside.