Nebraska’s tourism board is in the process of applying for the dark sky designation for Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area, a project started in winter 2018. Although many parks and communities are vying for, and getting approved for, the designation, it’s no easy task (Mesa Verde took more than five years). Nebraska’s application had people completing a comprehensive lighting survey of all outdoor fixtures; retrofitting noncompliant fixtures, ensuring that all bulbs were 3000 Kelvin color temperature or less and fully shielded (directing light downward); doing several sky quality surveys in the main visitor areas throughout the park at different points in the year; and planning dedicated educational programming related to the negative effects of light pollution on wildlife, ecosystems and human health, as well as how excess lighting leads to energy waste, crime and safety issues, and a loss of human connection to the night sky.