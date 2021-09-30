Others around Holland and beyond were drinking Hoppenbier in the 1500s, too. There was plenty to spare. The water from the Bakenessergracht, the canal that cuts through the city and ends at the River Spaarne, was not safe for drinking. But it could be used for brewing. Noting that river access made Haarlem a commercial hub, Antoinette pointed out the canal-side weigh house where merchants were taxed on their cargo. (Haarlem, less than 20 minutes by train from Amsterdam, is a history-rich city. If your time is limited, I recommend a guide who can show you the highlights and reveal its nooks and details.) The breweries contributed to the town’s wealth, and few were more prolific at documenting bourgeoisie life than painter Frans Hals, Haarlem native son and Golden Age star.