“Do you live on the hot side or the cold side?” is a question that might only make sense to homeowners at Lake Anna, located in Lake Anna State Park in central Virginia. If you are wondering what it means and if there really is a difference in temperature from one side to the other, the answer is yes. The reason behind the variation is that Dominion Energy houses two nuclear generating plants on the southern, or private, side of the lake, warming the water several degrees more than on the public side, after using it to cool the plant’s turbines.