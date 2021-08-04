Some travelers are concerned enough to call off upcoming trips. Heather Clark has an uncommon barometer for public sentiment. She owns a business in Tempe, Ariz., Pomchies, that specializes in manufacturing fabric masks. Orders were up 700 percent the last week of July, with her factory shipping out 15,000 packs of masks every day. So she wasn’t surprised when her elderly parents cut their summer vacation short and returned to Michigan on the advice of their doctor.