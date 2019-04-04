This spring, families bound for a Disney theme park should think twice — and measure once — before tossing the stroller into the car.

Starting May 1, visitors can no longer bring strollers larger than 31 by 52 inches or stroller wagons into the attractions. By eliminating these behemoths, the theme parks hope to open up passageways that are expected to grow even more crowded this summer, when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disneyland Resort in Southern California (May 31) and Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in Florida (Aug. 29). Parents who attempt to enter the park with the banned set of wheels will be asked to check the item or return it to their car or hotel room. To avoid a miscalculation, consider renting a stroller. At Disney World, for example, a single stroller costs $15 a day or $13 a day for multiple days, and a double stroller goes for $31 and $27, respectively. (At the moment, only Disney World stocks the double, but Disneyland expects to offer the amenity soon.)

[Walt Disney World starts charging for overnight parking at its hotel resorts]

May 1 also sounds the death knell for loose and dry ice in coolers. Instead, bring ice packs or hit up a Quick-Service dining station for free cups of ice. The parks are also becoming smoke-free in both of Mickey’s theme parks, the water parks, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida and the Downtown Disney District in California. Smoking is still permitted outside the venues and at Disney Spring in Florida.

