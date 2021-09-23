Just when we were beginning to worry that we had somehow taken a wrong turn, we reached the overlook. Standing on the sandstone cliffs, we could see deep into remote Red Creek canyon and across to a famous rock formation called Lion’s Head. (I think we were looking at it from the wrong angle.) Unlike on the heavily trafficked trail to Lindy Point, we encountered only two other hikers and felt as if we truly were in the wilderness. We sat down to soak in the scenery and eat a much-needed snack. Then, because Darryl and I were too exhausted to go back the way we came, we stayed on Rohrbaugh to the slightly easier Wildlife Trail and back to the unpaved road. This put us farther from our car than I had calculated, but the route at least had no rocks or mud. We walked more than eight miles altogether, much of it atop slick rocks and roots surrounded by sludge. But we had done it. And it didn’t start raining until we were back at the cabin, easing away our pains in the hot tub.