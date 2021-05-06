Open a travel credit card Opening a travel credit card is not the only way to accrue miles, but it is the quickest. Credit cards offer bulk sign-up incentives to new users who meet a minimum spending threshold within the first few months. These awards can range from 10,000 to 100,000 miles or more and are available on both business and personal credit cards. If you have a big expense like furniture or tuition, consider paying for it with a new card for the sign-up award. Everyday spending can also earn miles. Take note of any category bonuses, i.e., two times the miles on groceries. Factors to consider when selecting a card include the perks and incentives, annual fee, loyalty to a given airline and flexibility of the redemption program.