The announcement was delivered via sandwich. Specifically, an Instagram photo of a crusty loaf slathered in pumpkin and piled with prosciutto. “Living in Italy for a while,” was how comedian Aziz Ansari captioned the pic for his fans in February 2016, before warning them to prepare for way more deliciousness ahead.
The piles of pasta that followed? Turns out it was all critical research for his Emmy-winning sitcom “Master of None.” Season two, which debuted on Netflix this spring, opens with church bells clanging in Modena, the very same spot where Ansari scarfed down that tasty panino. His character Dev — who’s taking a break from New York — is apprenticing at Boutique del Tortellino, befriending guys named Giorgio and repeatedly saying the word “allora.” (It translates loosely to “well” in Italian. As in, “Well, this is making me hungry.”)
For a foodie like Dev, the location makes sense. Anyone who’s ever tasted Modena’s namesake balsamic vinegar drizzled on a salad has heard of the town. And it’s known as a place to go for serious eats, including the three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana, which topped the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2016. Spoiler alert: Its celeb chef, Massimo Bottura, makes a cameo in episode two.
But Modena’s not an obvious Italian destination for tourists in the way that, say, Florence is. I know this because I live in Florence, which is basically an American college campus covered in Renaissance art. Tired of tripping over spring breakers, my family decided to spend a weekend following Ansari’s trail of bread crumbs and pumpkin.
The train ride to Modena, with a quick change in Bologna, took less than an hour and a half. And there we were, following Google’s instructions to turn left toward the Baroque palace built in 1634 — because, you know, we’re in Italy. (On the show, Dev jokes that it’s “the first ever McDonald’s PlayPlace.”)
In an homage to classic Italian films, that first episode in Modena was shot in black and white. I figured in real life, it couldn’t possibly feel as charming. That was wrong. The short trip to the city center is on wide, spotless sidewalks shaded by pretty porticoes. I braced myself to leap out of the way of a taxicab until I realized the driver was rolling to a lazy stop. And it was one of the only cars in sight. Everyone we passed was strolling or cycling with a smile. We could hear an accordion playing softly down the street, and it didn’t even feel cheesy.
“Can we move to Modena?” my husband asked while sipping a macchiato from a shop that lured him in with its “vasta selezione.”
Our 2-year-old daughter expressed a similar sentiment an hour later when she woke up from her nap to discover we were mid-lunch along the cobblestoned Piazza XX Settembre, and she had a prosciutto panino of her own waiting to be devoured. Along with our artisanal Italian beers, I opted for a bruschetta topped with Gorgonzola, cherries and balsamic. When it arrived, I felt inspired by Ansari. I had to take a photo. (There’s a reason it’s called an Instagram “feed.”)
From our table, we could peek into Mercato Albinelli, a covered market with stalls hawking every delicious morsel the Emilia-Romagna region is known for — including, of course, tortellini, the filled, ring-shaped pasta that’s said to have been inspired by Venus’s belly button.
On “Master of None,” Dev’s visit there involves a whole lot of sampling. That seems to be par for the course, especially if you happen to bring along a toddler who says “ciao.” We beelined to a display of baked goods to pick up some amaretti di Modena, traditional chewy almond cookies, and the man behind the counter also sneaked my daughter a twisted breadstick. We ventured toward crates of leafy produce, where she took an interest in the fresh peas. So a woman cracked open a pod and invited her to sample the tender bits inside. The cheesemonger across the aisle knew how to compete: He handed her a piece of chocolate.
The snacking isn’t really so naughty, I decided as we were huffing our way up the 290-foot Ghirlandina. The gleaming white-stone tower, topped with an octagonal spire, is considered the symbol of Modena, and climbers are rewarded with bird’s-eye views of the town — a sea of rust-colored roofs and walls painted peach, lemon and tangerine. We also got to see a copy of the “stolen bucket,” a prized artifact since it was snatched from a Bologna well during a battle in 1325.
That’s fairly recent history, considering the origins of the cathedral next door. Construction started in 1099, and some of the building materials date back to Roman times when Modena was “Mutina.” Architect Lanfranco and sculptor Wiligelmo created the Romanesque masterpiece — which, along with the tower and the adjoining Piazza Grande — are UNESCO World Heritage sites.
Another duo clearly appreciates their work: Ansari and co-star Eric Wareheim filmed a pasta-fueled music video to go with Kanye West’s “Famous,” and it ends with a lingering shot of them riding one of the cathedral’s column-supporting lions.
There are other important religious sights in town, including the synagogue with its celestial blue, star-covered ceiling, built beside Piazza Mazzini, which once served as the town’s Jewish ghetto.
And then there’s Museo Enzo Ferrari for folks who worship the Prancing Horse.
The complex built upon the birthplace of the race car driver turned entrepreneur is just one of several museums in Italy’s “Motor Valley” dedicated to flashy automobile brands. Also nearby are Maserati and Lamborghini collections. There’s a second Ferrari museum about 30 minutes away in the suburb of Maranello, which is also home to the Ferrari factory. Both have vast showrooms filled with cars and replicas of Enzo Ferrari’s office.
Unsure of which to visit, we signed up for Discover Ferrari & Pavarotti Land, a group tour with an intriguing motto: “Slow food, fast cars.” It promised admission and transportation via shuttle bus to both Ferrari museums, the house of the late, great tenor Luciano Pavarotti — a Modena native, who died there in 2007 — plus tastings of wines, balsamics and meats.
It seemed like a disjointed itinerary until we arrived at stop two: Gavioli Antica Cantina, which boasts 220 years of making Lambrusco, a fizzy, inexpensive varietal that you’ll get when you order the house wine in Modena. (As we are informed multiple times during our trip, it’s necessary to balance the fatty cold cuts that dominate the local diet.) On display is a large photo of Pavarotti clasping a bottle. Just beyond the tasting room is a museum that celebrates regional wine and automotive history — starting with a taxi so old-school that it was pulled by a horse.
The connection here is Modena’s extreme pride in everything it produces, whether it’s an engine, a singing voice or a slice of salami. The prevailing view is that if it’s from the area, it’s the best.
That theory was confirmed on our final morning in town, when my family cabbed over to 4 Madonne Caseificio dell’Emilia, a dairy responsible for a sizable chunk of the world’s Parmigiano-Reggiano. Our tour group gazed through windows at workers clad entirely in white hunched over tanks, each holding 1,200 liters of milk. Our guide explained that their output is closely monitored by one person, who can determine quality through her highly developed sense of touch. Anything she deems unacceptable is sent to the pigs.
After a stop in the earthquake-resistant storeroom — where we got to hold the special hammer used to identify duds during the aging process — it was time to taste the stuff.
And, allora, it was delicious.
Hallett is a writer based in Florence. Her website is vickyhallett.com.
QuartoPiano
011-39-348-0189112
A chic bed-and-breakfast that’s just a three-minute walk from Modena’s cathedral. The same couple owns the nearby (and equally stylish) Mon Cafe, which is where guests eat breakfast. You may want to return later for inventive cocktails. Rooms start at about $117 a night.
Best Western Premier Milano Palace Hotel
Corso Vittorio Emanuele II 68
011-39-059-223011
milanopalacehotel.it/en/home-page.aspx
Modern four-star hotel with comfortable amenities, including an in-house spa, satellite TV and meeting rooms. Located near the train station and steps away from the public garden — a relaxing green space with a duck pond and wandering roosters. Rooms from about $170 a night.
Trattoria Via Ferrari
Via Paolo Ferrari 21/25
011-39-059-239004
Two words: Lambrusco risotto. But if you head to this friendly spot down the street from Museo Enzo Ferrari, be sure to save room for the gnocco fritto, a puffy pillow of fried dough paired with prosciutto. First courses cost about $10; second courses at about $12 to $20.
Ristorante da Danilo
Via Coltellini 31
011-39-059-225498
It’s hard to decide what’s better at this restaurant that’s been around since 1934: the pasta or the people watching. For a taste of both, reserve a sidewalk table and order the pumpkin tortelloni in butter and sage sauce. First courses cost about $8; second courses run about $15 to $21.
Bar Schiavoni
Via Luigi Albinelli 13
011-39-059-243073
Been craving Ansari’s pumpkin and prosciutto panino? Hope it’s on the daily handwritten menu at this quick-service joint just off Mercato Albinelli. Sandwiches cost about $7.
Mercato Albinelli
Via Luigi Albinelli, 13
011-39-059-211218
This covered market sells every delicacy of the region, including tortellini and chewy almond cookies. Say hi to the statue in the center: Girl with Flower Basket. Open 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Check online before heading out, as Saturday hours can vary. Free.
Corso Duomo
41121 Modena
011-39-059-216078
This Romanesque masterpiece dates back to 1099, and is one of three UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the city (along with the Ghirlandina Tower and Piazza Grande). Open from Tuesday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free.
Ghirlandina Tower
Piazza Torre
011-39-059-2033115
Climb up this 290-foot bell tower that’s the symbol of Modena for a bird’s eye view of the town. Until March 31, it’s open Tuesdays to Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., weekends and holidays 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Longer hours in the summer. Admission for adults around $4, seniors and people ages 6-26 $3, younger free. You can also get a $7 all-inclusive ticket that offers access to the tower, the two Cathedral museums and the town hall (including the municipal balsamic vinegar factory).
Discover Ferrari & Pavarotti Land Guided Tour
011-39-059-7132208
Obsessed with cars but don’t want to drive? This daylong group tour shuttles visitors from downtown Modena’s Enzo Ferrari Museum to the other Ferrari Museum in the nearby suburb of Maranello. You’ll also stop at Pavarotti’s House Museum, an acetaio (where balsamic vinegar is made), a Lambrusco winery and a charcuterie museum. The tour departs daily from the Modena and Bologna train stations. Admission for adults around $57, ages 5-18 around $28, younger free.
Casa Museo Luciano Pavarotti
Stradello Nava 6
011-39-059-460778
The legendary tenor Luciano Pavarotti died in this house 10 years ago. Visitors can judge his interior decorating style while learning more about his career through a variety of mementos, including costumes and letters from famous friends. Open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission for adults about $10, students and seniors $7.
Gavioli Antica Cantina
Via Provinciale Ovest 55, Nonantola
011-39-059-545462
This Lambrusco winery offers more than the typical tour of barrels and bottles — there’s also a museum dedicated to regional wine and automotive history, with several hands on exhibits. Kids can do a juice tasting while 21 and over adults sip wine. Open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., but call or email ahead to reserve a tour and tasting.
4 Madonne Caseificio dell’Emilia
Strada Lesignana 130, Lesignana
011-39-059-849468
Say “cheese!” And be sure to book your hour-long guided tour in the morning, since this dairy finishes its daily Parmigiano Reggiano production by 11 a.m. Each tour concludes with a tasting, which starts at about $6 a person.
V.H.
