1. Know your car. EVs are like people. They have strengths and weaknesses and their own character. For example, most EVs have a highway speed “sweet spot” that ensures the most efficient battery usage. For our Leaf, it’s around 65 mph. We learned this the hard way one night when we “lost” over 100 miles of valuable range by cruising at 80 mph through North Carolina. Things like heating and air conditioning can also affect battery life. In addition, today’s EVs are as much computer as they are car, and they can be just as complicated. Spend time with your car’s user manual and make sure you have at least a basic understanding of the functions and features. And don’t forget the best teacher: experience. Before heading out on a multiday road trip, try some midrange jaunts to help debug your process and systems.