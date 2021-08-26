So, as we recognize the 200th anniversary of Napoléon’s death, what are we to make of the life of Joséphine? Should she be remembered as a survivor who barely escaped the guillotine and went on to be one of the most powerful women in France — let alone the world? A trendsetter of refined taste, who popularized empire dresses, developed many new strains of roses and became the first to decorate with a leopard-print rug? A victim who was marginalized by a powerful man, because she could not bear him a son? Or a perpetrator of slavery, who didn’t use her power to ensure a permanent end to an institution of dehumanizing cruelty?