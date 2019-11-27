Jerome Barth of the Fifth Avenue Association says the group wants shoppers strolling between Central Park and Rockefeller Center to see an uninterrupted stretch of holiday cheer.

Tourists crowd the avenue every holiday season to see the elaborate decorations at stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Cartier.

But New York City has seen an increase in vacant storefronts in recent years. The city comptroller’s office says the retail vacancy rate climbed to 5.8% in 2017 from 4% in 2007.

Information from: The Wall Street Journal, http://www.wsj.com

