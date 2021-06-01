Submissions are now open for the 22nd annual Travel photo contest! Please read the complete contest rules here before you submit your photograph. Here are some highlights:

● Photo must have been taken between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021.

● Please do not submit images that have been heavily manipulated.

● Only amateur photographers are eligible. Professional photographers (i.e., anyone who earns more than 50 percent of their annual income from photography, determined at Sponsor’s sole discretion) are not eligible.

● Entrants must be 18 or older and residents of the United States.

● By entering, you grant The Washington Post permission to use your photo in perpetuity in any medium.

● Only one entry is allowed per person. By submitting a photo, you are stating that you took the photo and own the rights to the photo. All submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on August 18, 2021.

Winners will be announced in print Sept. 7, 2021, as well as online at wapo.st./travel.

Submit your photo at wapo.st/travelcontest2021