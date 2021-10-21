The famous author and his wife visited the Stanley in 1974, on the last night before the hotel closed for the winter season. The story goes that the couple had the hotel to themselves and, after dark, King spent time wandering the corridors. When he eventually fell asleep, he had a nightmare that his son was screaming, running down the hallway while being chased by a fire hose. He jolted awake, lit a cigarette and started plotting a new book in his mind. By the time he was down to the filter, he’d fleshed out what would become his novel “The Shining.”