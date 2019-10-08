He said the pilots reported that the right engine was on fire. The plane landed and an emergency fire crew quickly put out the flames. He said none of the 90 passengers or flight crew were injured.
Ethiopian Airlines said on Twitter that a Boeing 767 aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing because of a “technical problem.” It did not provide further details.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
