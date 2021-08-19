I secured my rental car and plane and train tickets before departing but left some plans unfinished, such as accommodations and excursions. By waiting till the last minute, I would have fewer reservations to cancel if my trip imploded. For Malta, I had a lot of blank spaces, because I wasn’t confident the country would allow me in or whether I should even try to get in. The Mediterranean island nation had suffered a spike in cases and had been downgraded to red, the second-worst category before dark red. In early July, the government announced that it would only accept the E.U.’s digital certificate. However, coronavirus restrictions are like New England weather: Give it a minute, and the conditions will change. And so they did. A few days later, the country reversed its decision and said it would accept the CDC card. But threatening clouds still lurked. While I was in Austria, the State Department elevated its warning for Malta.