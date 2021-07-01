Travelers who prefer a support system from start to finish should consider booking a group tour. The company will keep track of the regulations for the guests — not that you are absolved from knowing them, too — and do its utmost to remove any obstacles that could disrupt your trip. Audley Travel shares with travelers the entry requirements for each destination it plans to visit this summer, such as Croatia, Greece, Iceland and Italy. “These details are ever-evolving,” McGrory said. “Italy, for example, has just changed some of their rules again, so we’re working on updating our guidance in time for July departures.”